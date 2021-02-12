Advertisement

Vickie Bell Qualter

Vickie Bell Qualter
Vickie Bell Qualter(Vickie Bell Qualter)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Vickie Bell Qualter Vickie Bell Qualter, 68, of Barrackville passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Rochester, New York on June 14, 1952 a daughter of the late Harry Drumm and Avenille “Kelly” Smith Drumm Olson. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching Days of our Lives on television.  She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a self-employed screen printer of tee shirts. She is survived by three sons Michael Sisk and his wife Diana of Florida, J.J. Sisk and his wife Jennifer of Florida and Garry Adam Qualter, Jr. of Ohio; her daughter Tanya Felder of Fairmont; one brother Bruce Drumm of Georgia; two sisters Cheryl Johnson of Georgia and Jackie Beach of Florida; five grandchildren Zach Sisk, Richard Sisk, Britany Sisk, Erin Felder, and Izzy Felder; one great grandchild Wesley Wayne; two brothers-in-law Joe Qualter of Florida and Scott Qualter of Florida; one sister-in-law Joanne Qualter of Florida and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years Garry Adam Qualter, Sr. who passed on December 12, 2012. In keeping with her wishes she will be cremated, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral is honored to be handling her arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

