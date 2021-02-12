Advertisement

West Virginia sister gives gift of a lifetime

By Jasmin Adous
Feb. 12, 2021
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Retired postal worker turned travel nurse Victoria “Vicki” Stone was going to be a living kidney donor for her younger sister Jama.

But Vicki died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm before the surgery.

“I was talking to Vicki on the phone and she said, ‘you’re having kidney failure!’ exclaimed Jama.

Jama who had polycystic kidney disease, was in need of a kidney transplant.

“So I freaking out and then we got to talking and she offered her kidney to me. I mean, that’s so selfless,” said Jama.

As a designated organ donor, Vicki was still able to give her sister the gift of life.

“For her to offer that...meant so much to me,” continues Jama who wipes away tears.

Jama tells 5 News this situation was hard for her and she almost didn’t accept the kidney because she was still grieving the loss of her sister.

“I was perfectly...what I considered to be fine and that’s why I almost didn’t take it because I’d figured there was somebody out there who needed it worse than me.”

Katelynn Metz from The Center For Organ Recovery & Education says not everyone is lucky to have a sister to step up and give the greatest gift.

“Right now, we have more than 100,000 people nationwide who are waiting for a life saving transplant and unfortunately only about 1 in 4 of those people will receive a transplant they need and the reason is too few people are registered to be an organ donor,” said Metz.

But now the whole family experiences national donor day from both the recipient and donor family perspectives.

“There’s so much in the world going on and...To do something like that? Is...Is....You can’t even describe it.”

Vicki was also able to give the gift of life to two other women and restore sight for two others.

Click here to register as an organ donor.

