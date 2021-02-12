WVU starting CB Miller announces intentions to transfer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Mountaineer is on his way to the NCAA transfer portal.

Last year’s starting cornerback Dreshun Miller announced his intentions to transfer on Twitter on Thursday.

Embracing My Journey by Walking Through Faith 🚶🏾‍♂️🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/n1gfaoB0OY — Dreshun Miller (@DreshunMiller) February 11, 2021

Miller started in 9/10 games this season, registering 31 tackles, 9 passes defended and an interception against Baylor.

After transferring from Eastern Arizona College in 2019, he missed the entire season due to a knee injury.

