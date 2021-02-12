Advertisement

WVU starting CB Miller announces intentions to transfer

Started in 9/10 games for Mountaineers in 2020
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against...
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Morgantown, WV.(William Wotring/ The Dominion Post | William Wotring/The Dominion Post)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Mountaineer is on his way to the NCAA transfer portal.

Last year’s starting cornerback Dreshun Miller announced his intentions to transfer on Twitter on Thursday.

Miller started in 9/10 games this season, registering 31 tackles, 9 passes defended and an interception against Baylor.

After transferring from Eastern Arizona College in 2019, he missed the entire season due to a knee injury.

