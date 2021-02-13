Brown announces defensive staff assignments for WVU football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head football coach Neal Brown has announced defensive coaching assignments for the 2021 season.

Former co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has been promoted to defensive coordinator and shifted positions to outside linebackers.

Newly hired ShaDon Brown from Louisville will be the co-defensive coordinator and coach defensive backs.

Andrew Jackson, who came to WVU from Old Dominion, will become the new defensive line coach/

Jeff Koonz (special teams coordinator/ILB) & Dontae Wright (safeties) will stay in their current roles.

