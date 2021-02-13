Advertisement

City of Fairmont issues boil water advisory for Middletown Commons area

(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont water department issued a boil water advisory for the Middletown Commons area Saturday morning.

Water department staff received a complaint about dirty water in the area.

If you have low water pressure, a loss of water or discoloration in your water, do not use the water without boiling it first.

Bring water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using tap water, or use exclusively bottled water.

The City of Fairmont staff are repairing a main water line. Samples will be collected and tested within 24 hours. They ask those affected to call the city filtration plant at 304-366-1461 on Sunday, 14 February after 2:30 p.m. to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several students filmed Beard's crash into the cruiser.
WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
Victoria "Vicki" Stone and sister Jama from right to left.
West Virginia sister gives gift of a lifetime
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
I-79 closed from mile marker 101-104
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Policy analysts question Justice’s push to repeal state income tax

Latest News

DHHR Dashboard as of 02/13/21
Health officials report 395 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in W.Va.
Several students filmed Beard's crash into the cruiser.
WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car
Victoria "Vicki" Stone and sister Jama from right to left.
West Virginia sister gives gift of a lifetime
Vicki
A legacy of life