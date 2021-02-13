City of Fairmont issues boil water advisory for Middletown Commons area

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont water department issued a boil water advisory for the Middletown Commons area Saturday morning.

Water department staff received a complaint about dirty water in the area.

If you have low water pressure, a loss of water or discoloration in your water, do not use the water without boiling it first.

Bring water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using tap water, or use exclusively bottled water.

The City of Fairmont staff are repairing a main water line. Samples will be collected and tested within 24 hours. They ask those affected to call the city filtration plant at 304-366-1461 on Sunday, 14 February after 2:30 p.m. to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.

