Former Mountaineer RB Sinkfield transfers to Boston College

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia running back Alec Sinkfield has found a new home in the ACC.

Sinkfield announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Boston College.

The redshirt junior carried the ball 78 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. In his three playing seasons for the Mountaineers, he totaled 114 carries, 436 yards and four scores.

The Eagles went 6-5 in 2020 with a 5-5 clip in conference play.

