Health officials report 395 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 395 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

It brings the total count to 127,282 cases since the virus entered West Virginia.

243,562 West Virginians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 135,212 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,201.

The reporting from December 22, 2020 of an 83-year old female from Hampshire County has been determined to be an error and therefore reduced the total deaths to 2,199 prior to today’s report.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Berkeley County and a 93-year old male from Preston County.

“Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue taking every precaution to slow the spread of this horrible disease.”

DHHR officials report 12,540 cases are currently active in the state.

A downward trend in hospitalizations continues for a month now. According to data from the DHHR, 321 patients are currently hospitalized, 77 patients are in ICU, and 37 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,155), Berkeley (9,401), Boone (1,515), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,962), Cabell (7,508), Calhoun (218), Clay (365), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,545), Gilmer (671), Grant (1,031), Greenbrier (2,354), Hampshire (1,472), Hancock (2,551), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,717), Jackson (1,651), Jefferson (3,501), Kanawha (11,633), Lewis (980), Lincoln (1,176), Logan (2,595), Marion (3,551), Marshall (2,944), Mason (1,735), McDowell (1,317), Mercer (4,083), Mineral (2,556), Mingo (2,058), Monongalia (7,542), Monroe (924), Morgan (901), Nicholas (1,122), Ohio (3,529), Pendleton (607), Pleasants (790), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,479), Putnam (4,040), Raleigh (4,492), Randolph (2,325), Ritchie (594), Roane (482), Summers (690), Taylor (1,058), Tucker (484), Tyler (602), Upshur (1,613), Wayne (2,547), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,823), Wyoming (1,693).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Doddridge, and Hardy counties in this report.

