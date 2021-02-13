Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | February 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve seen some freezing rain out in the mountain counties, as a large disturbance continues pushing up the East Coast. Now, most of the freezing rain in the mountains will be gone by 7 to 8 PM, but another disturbance to the northwest of us will bring some rain and snow showers into the lowlands tonight. Because of the leftover moisture and ice in the mountains, several southern mountain counties, such as Pocahontas and Randolph counties, will be under Winter Weather Advisories until 7 AM Sunday. These areas might experience up to 0.1 inches of ice in some locations due to today’s freezing rain, so be careful if traveling for tonight. Any leftover showers die out overnight, and by Sunday morning, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with some mist, but other than that, we’ll be dry. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid-30s, below-average but relatively mild. Our next major system comes Sunday night into Monday morning, as a large disturbance brings snow to parts of North-Central WV, along with rain/snow mix and even some freezing rain for the more southern counties of WV. Because the system is coming in fast, this will mean more slick road conditions for the morning and afternoon. The system leaves in the mid-afternoon hours, and then by Monday night, another low-pressure system sweeps into WV, bringing some more rain/snow mix and, possibly, even some freezing rain. That system leaves Tuesday afternoon, leaving cloudy skies for Tuesday night and Wednesday. In short, the next few days will be a bit messy, so stay safe in your travels.

Tonight: A few on-again, off-again showers push in as the remnants of the eastern disturbance die out but another disturbance out west comes in. Overnight, we’ll transition from on-again, off-again showers to just cloudy skies. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: We’ll be cloudy for the day, but at least we’ll be dry. Highs will be in the low- to mid-30s. Overnight, another system comes in and starts bringing snow and rain/snow mix into WV. High: 34.

Monday: A large disturbance brings snow in parts of NCWV, along with rain/snow mix and even some freezing rain to parts of NCWV. The system leaves by Monday afternoon, before another low-pressure system comes in overnight. Roads will likely be slick in parts of NCWV, so be careful in your travels. High: 32.

Tuesday: The LP system brings more rain/snow mix, before transitioning to snow on Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the system leaves, leaving behind cloudy skies. High: 32.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.