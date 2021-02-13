Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 12, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re dealing with mostly cloudy skies tonight, as the system that brought snow into our region for the past few days moves eastward. By tomorrow morning and afternoon, however, another disturbance will push into NCWV, bringing rain showers in the lowlands and rain/snow mix and even some freezing drizzle into the mountains. These showers are on-again, off-again, but they could create some slick spots. Because of the potential of freezing rain in the mountains, the NWS has issued Winter Weather Advisories for a few mountain counties from 7AM tomorrow to 7AM Sunday. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain might create 0.1 inches of ice, which will mean slick spots, so be careful in your travels. The system then leaves Sunday morning, leaving cloudys skies. On Monday morning, a disturbance brings more rain and snow showers into West Virginia, with snow in the northern counties of NCWV and rain/snow mix in the more southern counties. The disturbance then leaves in the early-evening hours, before a low-pressure system comes in on Monday night. It’s likely that we’ll see rain rain/snow mix, along with the possibility of freezing rain and snow, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. After that, the system leaves Tuesday afternoon and we’ll be dry on Wednesday, before another system arrives on Thursday. In short, be careful traveling for the next few days.

Tonight: We’ll be mostly dry, with cloudy skies. However, during the overnight hours, a sprinkle or two might come into NCWV, as a disturbance starts setting itself up. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: By the late-morning hours, some light showers are already pushing into NCWV for the day. Rain is likely in the lowlands, along with some rain/snow mix. Meanwhile, some freezing rain is possible in the mountains, so be aware of slick road conditions. High: 37.

Sunday: The system leaves by mid-morning on Sunday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the day. High: 34.

Monday: A disturbance brings more rain and snow showers into West Virginia, with snow and rain/snow mix in NCWV and some rain and rain/snow mix in the southern counties of WV. High: 30.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.