WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Since the headline grabbing WVU Snow Day of 2016, it has become a tradition for students to take to Third Street to party whenever snow blows into Morgantown. This weeks winter storm was no exception.

Late Wednesday night, students bombed down Third Street in everything from a wheelchair to a dormitory’s move-in cart. But one student’s night ended with a bang.

5 News Exclusive: WVU Freshman Josh Beard was charged after sledding into a Morgantown police car Thursday morning. We compiled footage from his now infamous run down Third Street. pic.twitter.com/ugauOP7HZL — Joe Buchanan (@JoeBuchananTV) February 12, 2021

Over the week, videos of Freshman Josh Beard’s run down Third Street went viral after they were picked up by Barstool Sports. Garnering millions of likes across platforms like Twitter, TikTok and Facebook, the footage of Beard’s run has become synonymous with Wednesday night’s party.

Beard is a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. His fraternity brothers assure that he suffered no injuries after the run. But he is now facing charges.

According to Morgantown Municipal Court documents, Beard is charged with disorderly conduct, underage drinking, destruction of property, fleeing from an officer and playing in the streets.

According to a complaint filed by Officer Webster of the Morgantown Police, he pulled up to the event just after midnight after receiving two complaints within an hour. As he pulled up, Beard crashed into his vehicle and was propelled, what the officer estimates to be, 30 feet. After landing, Beard began to run. Webster says when he caught Beard he found two cans of Busch Light in the 18-year-old’s possession.

Beard is expected to be arraigned in early March, but faces sizeable fees for the incident.

“Josh and all of his friends, myself included don’t have the money or monetary means to cover the bail and fines that he will be subject to,” said Jaron Braggs, a fraternity brother and Beard’s big.

Braggs created a GoFundMe for Beard called Free Joshua B. AKA Sledding Kart Boi. The goal is set at $1,500. As of Friday evening, nearly $1,200 has already been raised for the “Sledding Kart Boi’s” fund.

If they do collect more than $1,500, Braggs says they will be donating the excess to Ability Experience, a charity set up in partnership with the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity dedicated to disability awareness and inclusion.

