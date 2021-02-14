Advertisement

Barbara Johnson

Mrs. Barbara Brown Johnson, 77 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born July 12, 1943, the daughter of the late Baxter and Mary Helen Shoemaker Brown. She is survived by her husband Reverend Donald W. Johnson Jr. They had celebrated fifty-two years of marriage. She is also survived by a daughter Beth Lee and her husband Philip and their son Garrett of Bridgeport, WV; one sister Patty Warner and her husband Rob and their son Zack of Huntington, WV and special cousins Cheryl Adkins and Dale Riggs both of Huntington, WV. Barbara graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She taught history for several years at Point Pleasant High School and wanted her students to understand and appreciate their past. In 2002, along with her husband they started a spiritual journey of establishing Life Builders Fellowship Church in Bridgeport, WV. She shared her faith with many and was a blessing to the church family. She enjoyed time away reading along the lake at Burnsville and cherishing family vacations at the Outer Banks in North C. A favorite Bible verse was Philippians 1:21 “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Barbara’s memory to Life Builders Fellowship Church, PO Box 350, Bridgeport, WV 26330. A gathering of friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 PM with Reverend Roger Fontaine presiding. The interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, White Chapel Mausoleum 3547 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, WV on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM with Reverend Robin Crouch presiding. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Johnson family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

