Gov. Justice honors Hurricane dog with first ever “Distinguished Woof-Virginian Award”
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice, in a video posted on social media Saturday, honored a Great Dane from Hurricane for his role in saving a man from a house fire.
According to a post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Shadow woke up his owner at around 4 a.m., alerting him that his neighbor’s home was on fire.
Shadow’s owner recognized the home as belonging to his 83-year-old grandfather and jumped into action to extinguish the flames and save the man.
For his role in saving the man’s life, Gov. Justice, alongside Babydog, awarded a certificate to Shadow.
