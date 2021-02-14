Advertisement

Gov. Justice honors Hurricane dog with first ever “Distinguished Woof-Virginian Award”

Governor Justice presented the award in a social media video Saturday.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice, in a video posted on social media Saturday, honored a Great Dane from Hurricane for his role in saving a man from a house fire.

Gov. Justice recognizes heroic efforts of local dog

I am so honored to give our very first Distinguished Woof-Virginian award to a Great Dane named Shadow! He recently helped save the life of a local man after alerting neighbors to a house fire. 🐾 Read more about Shadow's lifesaving actions 👇 https://bit.ly/2Nhb8uJ

Posted by Governor Jim Justice on Saturday, February 13, 2021

According to a post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Shadow woke up his owner at around 4 a.m., alerting him that his neighbor’s home was on fire.

Shadow’s owner recognized the home as belonging to his 83-year-old grandfather and jumped into action to extinguish the flames and save the man.

***** HERO DOG ***** “Shadow wasn’t leaving ‘till I came outside. This dog is a hero!” Around 4 am this morning,...

Posted by Scott Edwards on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

For his role in saving the man’s life, Gov. Justice, alongside Babydog, awarded a certificate to Shadow.

