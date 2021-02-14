Health officials report 306 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths in W.Va.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 306 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Grant County, a 78-year old female from Barbour County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 99-year old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, and a 71-year old male from Marshall County.

It brings the total count to 127,588 cases since the virus entered West Virginia.

248,992 West Virginians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 140,25 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 9 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 2,210

Officials also report 11,823 cases are currently active in the state.

The downward trend in hospitalizations continues this February. However, people in the ICU and people on ventilators all went up slightly. According to data from the DHHR, 327 patients are currently hospitalized, 80 patients are in ICU, and 43 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,420), Boone (1,521), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,968), Cabell (7,517), Calhoun (218), Clay (366), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,556), Gilmer (673), Grant (1,032), Greenbrier (2,356), Hampshire (1,473), Hancock (2,552), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,731), Jackson (1,657), Jefferson (3,512), Kanawha (11,663), Lewis (984), Lincoln (1,184), Logan (2,596), Marion (3,559), Marshall (2,950), Mason (1,739), McDowell (1,322), Mercer (4,090), Mineral (2,557), Mingo (2,059), Monongalia (7,591), Monroe (927), Morgan (902), Nicholas (1,133), Ohio (3,538), Pendleton (609), Pleasants (791), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,481), Putnam (4,049), Raleigh (4,503), Randolph (2,329), Ritchie (598), Roane (483), Summers (690), Taylor (1,063), Tucker (485), Tyler (603), Upshur (1,614), Wayne (2,555), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,837), Wyoming (1,696).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

