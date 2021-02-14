Advertisement

Health officials report 306 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 9 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 306 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 127,588.

248,992 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 140,257 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,210.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Grant County, a 78-year old female from Barbour County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 99-year old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, and a 71-year old male from Marshall County.

“As many West Virginians have grown tired of COVID-19, we must continue to stay vigilant in our efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

DHHR officials said 11,823 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 327 patients are currently hospitalized, 80 patients are in ICU, and 43 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,420), Boone (1,521), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,968), Cabell (7,517), Calhoun (218), Clay (366), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,556), Gilmer (673), Grant (1,032), Greenbrier (2,356), Hampshire (1,473), Hancock (2,552), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,731), Jackson (1,657), Jefferson (3,512), Kanawha (11,663), Lewis (984), Lincoln (1,184), Logan (2,596), Marion (3,559), Marshall (2,950), Mason (1,739), McDowell (1,322), Mercer (4,090), Mineral (2,557), Mingo (2,059), Monongalia (7,591), Monroe (927), Morgan (902), Nicholas (1,133), Ohio (3,538), Pendleton (609), Pleasants (791), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,481), Putnam (4,049), Raleigh (4,503), Randolph (2,329), Ritchie (598), Roane (483), Summers (690), Taylor (1,063), Tucker (485), Tyler (603), Upshur (1,614), Wayne (2,555), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,837), Wyoming (1,696).

