Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | February 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be messy. First, a large disturbance, moving ahead of a low-pressure system down in the southwest, will come in after 1 AM. This disturbance will bring snow in the northern and western counties of WV, with rain/snow mix and freezing rain expected in the more southern counties of NCWV. This first round of precipitation will leave after 2 PM, leaving on-again, off-again showers that will stick around until 6 PM. By that time, the northern end of the low-pressure system arrives, and it brings more rain/snow mix and even freezing rain to WV, with some rain as well for the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. By the time the system leaves late-morning Tuesday, we’ll likely see 1-2 inches of snow across parts of NCWV, with some areas experiencing up to 0.2 inches of ice, due to freezing rain. Because of this, much of western NCWV is under an Ice Storm Warning, stretching from 1 AM Monday to 10 AM Tuesday. The more northern counties in WV will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM Monday to 1 PM Tuesday, with the southeast mountain counties being under Winter Weather Advisories, due to freezing drizzle that will make some slick spots, from 1 AM to 9 AM Monday. Slick road conditions are expected for the next few days, as well as damage to trees and even power lines, so take it slow on those roads and keep extra supplies in your vehicles and homes. The system finally leaves late-morning Tuesday, leaving behind snow showers that stick around until the late-evening hours. By Wednesday, it will be cloudy but tolerable, with highs in the low-30s. Then on Thursday, another low-pressure system will bring more snow and rain showers into WV.

Tonight: We’ll start out cloudy, but after 1 AM, a large disturbance starts bringing rain/snow mix and freezing rain in most of the lowlands, with snow in the northwestern counties. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: The disturbance sticks around until 1 PM, bringing more rain/snow mix and freezing rain to the southern lowland counties and snow in the northwestern counties. The system leaves by 1 PM, leaving cloudy skies and on-again, off-again showers until the main low-pressure system arrives after 6 PM. Overnight, more rain/snow mix, freezing rain, and even rain in some locations. High: 32.

Tuesday: We’ll see a variety of wintry mix and even freezing rain in some locations for Tuesday morning, as the LP system slides into WV. The system leaves by late-morning, leaving snow flurries and a few snow showers for the afternoon. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. High: 31.

Wednesday: Bitterly cold morning, as an HP system moves close to WV. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the day, with highs in the upper-20s to low-30s. High: 30.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.