Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning

Generic photo of ice
Generic photo of ice(WLUC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
W.Va (WDTV) - Parts of North Central West Virginia is under an ice storm warning valid from 1 am Monday until 10 am on Tuesday. 

A storm is setting up in the Gulf of Mexico and we will be on the northern side of it when it moves through. 

We can expect to see 2″ of snow and 2/10th of an inch of icing. As we saw with the previous storm, this can be very dangerous on the roads and a problem for down trees and power lines.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

