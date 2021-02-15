AAA offers tips during winter and ice storm advisory

W.Va (WDTV) - Slick roads, black ice and more snow are in store for North Central West Virginians throughout the week as winter weather continues to enter the state.

“When we have weather like this in the forecast, we at AAA East Central, we are ready for it because we know we are going to get an influx of calls,” said AAA East Central spokesperson Jim Garrity.

Garrity says the best way to avoid any issues is to stay home and off the roads, but if you have to face the cold, timing is everything.

“When you’re running late because the roads are bad, because there’s traffic or anything else, that puts you in a bad place mentally where you’re going to be stressed out and maybe more inclined to take some risky driving behaviors like speeding, tailgating, etc,” Garrity said.

It’s also recommended to keep even further distance between you and the car ahead when facing inclement weather.

This is even more important after a recent study involving data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which showed West Virginia as the worst state for fatal car crashes from weather conditions. With on average 52 fatal crashes per year.

This is why Garrity says you should always evaluate the route you’re taking.

“Sometimes people may think to themselves, ‘oh I’ve got a big vehicle with snow tires, I’ll just go on the road that hasn’t been plowed yet because there’s no one on it or maybe i’ll have more traction on that snow,’ but you don’t know what’s underneath that snow, it could be a layer of ice which affects vehicles of all sizes and shapes,” Garrity said.

As many counties are under winter and ice storm warnings, these are reminders that drivers should take into consideration over the week. Garrity also said to have your battery checked after they had over 60,000 calls involving a dead battery last year during the winter months.

