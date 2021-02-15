Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 15th, 2021

Significant Icing!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Currently, most of our area is under some type of winter weather alerts, with 1-2 inches of snow possible by Tuesday, as well as nearly half an inch of ice accumulation. Be extra careful on the roads! Freezing rain continues through the morning, creating hazardous conditions for your commute. We continue to see snow and freezing rain showers through the morning, with a quick break in the afternoon and then more freezing rain falling through the night. On Tuesday, we wake up to snow atop the ice, which starts to dissipate in the late afternoon. There could be some scattered snow showers in the evening and overnight hours, but we wake up to a dry day on Wednesday, with temperatures just below 30. Snow begins again headed into Thursday morning, and we continue to see snow and freezing rain through the day. Snow persists overnight, and all day on Friday. For now, it looks like we will have a dry weekend until Sunday evening, when another system makes its way over us.

Today: Wintry mix through the day, with significant icing. High: 32.

Tonight: Scattered freezing rain and snow. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Morning snow showers with a cloudy afternoon. High: 31.

Wednesday: Cloudy but dry and cold. High: 30.

