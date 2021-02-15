Advertisement

Buttons used to treat cat’s injuries after dog attack

Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.
Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.(Source: Facebook/MSPCA-Angell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 7-month-old cat named Juicebox has probably just used one of his nine lives.

He was attacked by his family’s dog during playtime, which left him with a broken jaw and serious facial lacerations.

To fix him, veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston used a colorful innovation.

They attached buttons to wires on both sides of his cheeks. The buttons hold the sutures in place, as well as Juicebox’s jaw while it heals.

Veterinarians hope to remove the buttons next week.

Staff say Juicebox is in good spirits and looking for a new dog-free home. So far, about 150 families have reached out to adopt him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Several students filmed Beard's crash into the cruiser.
WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car
Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting...
How area senators voted on impeachment
The WV DHHR is reporting 9 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 306 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths in W.Va.
Dallan Halkias or Sir Dallan G. released their new single, “I Hope I’m Yours” yesterday. A...
WVU student releases new love song just in time for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

A closer look at Alabama's efforts to get coronavirus vaccines to rural and urban areas in the...
COVID: New variants put pressure on states to vaccinate people
FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a...
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
The WV DHHR is reporting 2 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 301 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital
Mon Health donates wheelchairs, helping local vaccine clinics