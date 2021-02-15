Advertisement

Extension of Kingwood Kamp in Newburg replaces Mountaineer Ambulance

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer ambulance in Preston County closed its doors earlier this month and now some community members are raising concerns.

The closure of this service has some Newburg residents like Roy Titchnell concerned.

“I got a brother at the house here who has copd and a bad heart and I’m just scared that something may happen to him and I call for an ambulance and he may pass away before they even get here,” said Titchnell.

Newburg Fire Chief Bill Larew assures residents that response times have not changed since Mountaineer Ambulance’s closure.

“Our average time out the door is under 10 minutes.” budding sot “For a rural fire department that’s good time,” said Chief Larew. “We have a unit from kamp which is in kingwood stationed in newburg now and a crew down here.”

The extension has been running calls since october and the fire chief says it’s placed in a good location.

“So we’re covered good and it’s a nice location because we can go north we can good south, It’s a nice central location for the service,” Chief Larew said.

The fire chief cites the rural setting and bad road conditions as the reason for potential delayed response times.

“It’s a downside of living in a rural area, it takes time to get there but we’ve got a great ambulance service and a bunch of great people,” continued Chief Larew.

The chief tells 5 News the new unit is operating on a temporary basis and it’s up to the county commission to decide if the new unit is here to stay.

