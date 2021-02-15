Harrison County woman crochets overalls out of plastic bags

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local woman won the general theme in the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia’s 2020 Virtual Refashion Show.

Karen Whitescarver orignially got involved with the Refashion show years ago to help her students in the Conservation Club at The Highland School.

However, in 2020 she decided to enter the show herself. Whitescarver made a pair of short-overalls using yellow and pink plastic grocery bags for her son’s girlfriend.

She cut the bags into strips to create a plastic yarn to crochet the bags together. Whitescarver said it took roughly 80 to 100 hours to complete the outfit.

She added over the years she’s seen contestants make fancy evening gowns and skirts, but she wanted to create something unique.

“Thinking that if you are repurposing garbage trash essentially or recyclable materials it should be wearable. Like you’d want to wear it everyday,” she said.

Whitescarver planned to continue making clothing from reusable items. But she decided she would create a lining in the future for comfort purposes.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.