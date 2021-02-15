Advertisement

Health officials report 301 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 2 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 301 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 127,889.

250,646 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 140,540 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 2,212.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Lewis County and a 53-year old male from Ohio County.

“Each loss of a West Virginian is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

DHHR officials said 11,683 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 319 patients are currently hospitalized, 80 patients are in ICU, and 46 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,159), Berkeley (9,437), Boone (1,524), Braxton (764), Brooke (1,970), Cabell (7,529), Calhoun (218), Clay (369), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,566), Gilmer (676), Grant (1,034), Greenbrier (2,362), Hampshire (1,474), Hancock (2,555), Hardy (1,246), Harrison (4,740), Jackson (1,654), Jefferson (3,520), Kanawha (11,689), Lewis (992), Lincoln (1,187), Logan (2,604), Marion (3,577), Marshall (2,956), Mason (1,741), McDowell (1,323), Mercer (4,099), Mineral (2,560), Mingo (2,070), Monongalia (7,610), Monroe (927), Morgan (903), Nicholas (1,142), Ohio (3,543), Pendleton (610), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (576), Preston (2,485), Putnam (4,062), Raleigh (4,516), Randolph (2,333), Ritchie (599), Roane (486), Summers (691), Taylor (1,067), Tucker (488), Tyler (604), Upshur (1,620), Wayne (2,559), Webster (283), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (340), Wood (6,856), Wyoming (1,698).

