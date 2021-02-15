House Call: Under Pressure

As more people at home are practicing social distancing and with fewer chances to check blood pressure at public pharmacy machines or doctor visits, it is even more important than ever to know how to check your blood pressure at home. Joining us for part two of our special series this month on high blood pressure is Angelina Davis, manager of Cardiac Rehab at United Hospital Center.

1). Where should I begin with taking my blood pressure after I have purchased the appropriate blood pressure device?

(Say anchor’s first name), you will want to find a quiet place to sit, where your back is in an upright, stable position. A dining room chair is great for this. You will want to make sure that your chair is not too soft so that your body is fully supported and you sit up straight. Your feet should be flat on the floor and do not cross your legs or ankles. Make sure you go to the bathroom before your reading. You will want to rest in an upright positon for a couple minutes.

2). Once I have the right seating position, what should I do with the blood pressure cuff?

You are going to want to rest your arm on a flat surface with your palms facing up. Place the blood pressure cuff on your bare upper arm just above your elbow. Your arm should be relaxed and resting so, the cuff is at the same height as your heart. Now rest quietly for five minutes before taking the first measurement. Avoid talking while taking your blood pressure measurement.

3). Okay, so I have taken my first blood pressure, what is next?

Once your first blood pressure measurement is completed, write down your first blood pressure reading, along with your pulse. Wait one minute and repeat this process again. As we discussed last week, it is important to take your blood pressure around the same time each morning and evening. Be sure to share your blood pressure numbers with your doctor. It is important to discuss these readings with your health care professional so your care plan can be changed if necessary.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.