BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -James Duncan, Sr., 80, of the Meadland area, Taylor County, entered into heavenly rest on February 12, 2021, after a brief illness. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Janet Anderson Duncan. Also surviving are his two children, Dee Ann Sturm (Frank) and James Duncan, Jr. (Tracy), 6 grandchildren: Larry Johnson (Kerri), Kristin Suplita (Daniel), Katelyn Duncan (Dylan), Brandon, Landon, and Brooke Sturm, and great-grandchildren Mazzy, Milania, Gionni, Maverick, Brock, and Brakelle. This doesn’t begin to touch the immense list of people who loved him. Also surviving are two brothers, Edwin and Dennis Duncan, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arndell and Derha Duncan, infant daughter, Tina, and his brother, Rondell Duncan. Jim grew up in Hepzibah, WV, graduating from Victory High School in 1958 and going on to serve in the United States Air Force until 1962. He married Janet Anderson on May 18, 1963. Jim worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass and Pratt & Whitney before settling in at Martinka Mines, eventually retiring from there in 1995. He was an avid outdoorsman all his life and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing, and “tinkering” in the garage with one thing or another. In recent years, he and Janet made their winter home in Florida so he could enjoy even more golfing. He was always busy. A friend to all, because he never knew a stranger, Jim was known and loved in his family and communities as the guy you could call on for help or advice day or night. He was the best neighborhood Papaw to lots of kids growing up. Quick to pitch in, you might see him selling raffle tickets for a worthy cause or working the gate at a Bearcats game. He loved his football games and attended everything he could get to for his grandkids, from sports to recitals and band concerts to church plays. He was a Papaw who showed up! Much of his help was often behind the scenes, lending a hand or making a donation. His passing leaves a hole in many hearts and leaves this world shining just a little dimmer. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Friday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Orville Wright presiding. The interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Quiet Dell, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Duncan family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

