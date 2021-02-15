Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone! It’s another week and another storm. We are now watching that storm beginning to move into our area. Parts of our area will again see icing, snow and rain. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many of our counties for icing up to 1/10th of an inch, while in Pleasants, Ritchie and Tyler Counties the icing is expected to be more, up to ¼-3/10th of an inch. As we have all seen with the previous storm, these winter storms can cause havoc on the roads and with fallen trees and power lines. As I mentioned earlier, this storm and its associated weather is already entering our area. Conditions will deteriorate quickly in those western counties, but here along 79, temperatures are on the rise and any snow or mixed precipitation will change over to rain tonight. But by around midnight tonight, the center of the storm will have pushed through and we’ll be on the cold air side. This means temperatures will drop and anything falling from the sky will change back over to snow. Snow will continue intermittently all the way through early tomorrow afternoon.

Tonight: Wintry mix: Low 30

Tuesday: Wintry mix and snow: High 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy: High: 31

Thursday: Rain turning a wintry mix: High: 39

