Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Get those arm workouts in and start your cart engines, because the Kroger Grocery Grab is a-go!

The annual grocery grab event has not been immune to the effects of COVID-19 restrictions this past year. The fundraiser previously planned for Nov. 2020 will now take place on March 25 in the new Kroger location on Emily Drive.

Tickets will be on sale for the event until March 18 here.

The grand prize winner will be drawn at the event and will be awarded a two-minute grocery shopping spree.

For the past four years, the GFWC Bridgeport Junior Woman’s Club has partnered with Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division through their Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative to help fight food insecurity through an exciting community event.

