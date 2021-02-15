Land resources students receive forestry, land surveying scholarships at Glenville State College

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Glenville State College (GSC) students in the Department of Land Resources have been selected to receive scholarships worth $500, GSC announced in a press release.

Logan Hosaflook, a senior from Clarksburg, West Virginia, received the Ed Grafton Forestry Scholarship. Hosaflook is a Natural Resource Management student majoring in Forest Technology with a minor in Environmental Science. He is on track to graduate this spring and already has plans to return to GSC to complete Right-of-Way and GIS certifications.

“I am extremely honored to receive the Ed Grafton Forestry Scholarship. I will continue to represent the Glenville State College Land Resources Department with the utmost dignity,” Hosaflook said.

Ronald Stearns, a junior from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, received the Rick Sypolt Surveying Scholarship. Stearns is a Natural Resource Management student majoring in Land Surveying Technology.

“I am very grateful for being awarded this scholarship. I have worked hard to obtain good grades and be worthy of this scholarship. I will continue to strive for my goals, and receiving this scholarship is a major step and advantage for me in order to reach them,” Stearns said.

“We are proud to finally institutionalize these scholarships in honor of our two Emeriti Professors, Ed Grafton and Rick Sypolt. They are both excellent professors that Glenville State College was blessed with who made significant impacts to the lives and professions of the graduates in the Forest Technology and Land Surveying programs. We would like to encourage all of our alumni and supporters to make donations to these two important causes that will support our students,” said Dr. Rico Gazal, Land Resources Department Chair and Professor of Forestry.

The Ed Grafton Forestry Scholarship was established in 2019 and is awarded annually to a deserving student in the Forest Technology program at Glenville State College. The scholarship is named after Dr. Ed Grafton who taught forestry courses within the Department of Land Resources for 34 years.

The Rick Sypolt Land Surveying Scholarship was also established in 2019 and is awarded annually to a deserving student in the Land Surveying program at Glenville State College. The scholarship is named after Professor Rick Sypolt who taught forestry and land surveying courses within the Department of Land Resources for 40 years.

The scholarships, both awarded in the amount of $500, are given to qualified students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher at the time of application. Scholarship recipients are selected by the faculty and staff of the Department of Land Resources.

