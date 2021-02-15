Lewis County’s Hobbs Humbled to Continue Football Career at Glenville State

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County senior running back Marshall Hobbs thought his football career was over after sustaining a concussion this season.

The injury forced Hobbs to miss four games. However, Glenville State Mike Kellar knew he could bring talent to the Pioneers’ backfield and offered him a roster spot.

Marshall Hobbs is another example of the quality players that our state produces. Marshall embodies the toughness that we are looking for within our program, so I expect him to be a great fit here.



Twitter: @MarshallHobbs9



Hudl: https://t.co/1YaFgkqpXF pic.twitter.com/YpLWPHS4Tl — Mike Kellar (@coach_kellar) February 4, 2021

Hobbs had a sensational junior season where he was named second team all-state at running back rushing for 1,231 yards and 12 touchdowns. After transferring from South Harrison after his freshman year, he rejuvenated the Lewis County football program leading the Minutemen to two playoff berths in the last three years.

Hobbs says he’s excited to play running back in college and is looking forward to bringing his competitive mindset to GSC’s backfield.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.