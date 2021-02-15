Mon Health donates wheelchairs, helping local vaccine clinics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital (PMH) donated wheelchairs to the Preston County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

PMH said it received a request to provide the wheelchairs. Recently, Mon Health Medical Center also provided wheelchairs to the Monongalia County vaccine clinic.

“We were delighted to help our Preston County neighbors with our wheelchair donation,” said Jeanette Lancaster, executive director of Mon Health Equipment & Supplies. “Helping the Health Department is like helping a family member. The donation is even more important because we are helping disabled and elderly people receive their vaccinations.”

Preston County Health Department Administrator VJ Davis was appreciative of the help and wrote, “The wheelchairs are of vital importance, especially for the older population that has trouble walking. The distance from the car to the civic center and then all around the civic center where the vaccine lanes are located can be a long distance for someone that has trouble walking. The wheelchairs allow us to safely and efficiently transport those patients in and out of the clinic site. We thank Mon Health Equipment and Supplies for this donation … it is greatly appreciated.”

Jennifer R. Nestor, RN, MHA, Chief Nursing Officer at PMH was instrumental in the donation and noted, “Our local health department has been borrowing several Hospital wheelchairs for their vaccination clinics, but it is quite difficult to take them down and back each time. Involving our sister company – Mon Health Equipment and Supplies was the perfect solution to help the health department and deliver this needed service. Mon Health Equipment and Supplies jumped at the chance to help.”

