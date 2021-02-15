Notre Dame Alum West Scores Career-High 29 Saturday for Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame alum Jarrod West had a career-best performance Saturday in Marshall’s 96-85 victory over Middle Tennessee State.

The senior guard scored 29 points, the most in a single game in his college career, making 10 of 16 shots. He was also 5 of 9 from three. West helped the Herd sweep the Friday-Saturday doubleheader with MTSU. Marshall won Friday’s game 107-79.

West currently ranks second on the team in scoring averaging 14 points per game. He leads the Herd with 108 assists and 45 steals. West also ranks first in Conference USA in total assists, assist to turnover ratio (2.8) and steals per game (2.6).

