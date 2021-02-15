BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Timothy Kent Sinnett, 70, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on September 15, 1950, a son of the late John and Willa Dodd Sinnett. On November 2, 2020, Timothy and his wife, Charlene May Collins Sinnett, celebrated 50 years of marriage. Charlene resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are three children, Melissa Tenney and husband Bobby of Clarksburg, Shane Sinnett and wife Evelyn of Frederick, MD, and Justin Sinnett and wife Kim of Salem; nine grandchildren, Austin Tenney, Victoria Sinnett, Cade Tenney, Stone Sinnett, Clay Sinnett, Xavier Sinnett, Isabella Sinnett, Kevin Ferrell and Jonna Ferrell; and one great granddaughter, Amelia Rush. He also leaves behind three sisters, Nina Newman of Bedford, VA, Beverly Wise of Clarksburg, Darla Fazzini of Clarksburg and one brother, John Sinnett of Clarksburg, as well as several nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion, his dog Winnie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Twila Davis, Marcilee Maxwell, and Dixie Davis. Timothy was a member of the Sheet Metal Local # 33 with over 30 years of service as a Sheetmetal Journeyman. He was a veteran in U.S. Marine Corp, and a member of the Disabled Veteran’s Association. He was an avid deer hunter and especially enjoyed hunting Elk in Colorado. He loved playing cards with his family, watching westerns, and above all loved traveling and vacationing with his wife out west. There will be no public visitation and a private funeral will be held for his family. Interment will be held at the WV National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

