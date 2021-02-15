University Boys Basketball and Wrestling Tryouts Delayed One Week Due to COVID-19 Exposure
Winter sports official preseason practices begin this week
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A WVU student intern working with University’s boys basketball and wrestling teams has been exposed to COVID-19, forcing a one week delay for tryouts.
Per guidelines set by Monongalia County’s health department, 55 student-athletes and one coach must quarantine for the next 14 days. Boys basketball and wrestling tryouts will now begin on February 24.
Skill development practices will continue this week at UHS. For those parents who did not receive a phone call from the Monongalia County Health Department, their child is permitted to participate in those workouts.
