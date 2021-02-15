University Boys Basketball and Wrestling Tryouts Delayed One Week Due to COVID-19 Exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A WVU student intern working with University’s boys basketball and wrestling teams has been exposed to COVID-19, forcing a one week delay for tryouts.

We have had an exposure of Covid with a staff member in our Athletic Department. If your student athlete did not receive a call from the Mon Co. Health Department, the they are good to go and are permitted to attend the skills development sessions. — The U Athletic Dept (@U_Athletics) February 13, 2021

Per guidelines set by Monongalia County’s health department, 55 student-athletes and one coach must quarantine for the next 14 days. Boys basketball and wrestling tryouts will now begin on February 24.

Skill development practices will continue this week at UHS. For those parents who did not receive a phone call from the Monongalia County Health Department, their child is permitted to participate in those workouts.

