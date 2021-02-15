Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The website and hotline explaining the second round of funding for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) was launched Monday in West Virginia.

On February 4, 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved issuance of a second round of P-EBT for children who would have received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program if their schools were not closed or operating at reduced attendance hours due to COVID-19.

All West Virginia public schools are providing meals without cost or application this school year due to special emergency waivers from USDA. This, however, does not mean all children in West Virginia will qualify for P-EBT. These rules are determined by Congress and the USDA.

P-EBT for the school year 2020-21 has the following guidelines:

Students must be enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program.

Students must qualify for free or reduced-price school meals or attend a school where everyone eats school meals for free due to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

Students cannot receive benefits for days they are in-person at school. Only remote or virtual school days can be used when calculating benefit levels.

SNAP recipients can use their card to purchase food at any USDA authorized SNAP grocery or convenience store. If you qualify for SNAP benefits, you can use your West Virginia PEBT Card to:

· Buy selected food items at any store that accepts EBT benefits.

· Buy selected seed items at any store that accepts EBT benefits.

August 2020

P-EBT benefits are issued retroactively.

For benefits awarded based upon August 2020, please pay attention to the following information:

· On July 8, 2020, Governor Jim Justice issued an Executive Order delaying the start date for all schools in West Virginia to September 8, 2020.

· Based on what the average start date would have been in West Virginia (August 17, 2020), a benefit level of 11 days has been set for all eligible students for the month of August.

September 2020

P-EBT benefits are issued retroactively.

For benefits awarded based upon September 2020, please pay attention to the following information:

· On July 8, 2020, Governor Jim Justice issued an Executive Order delaying the start date for all schools in West Virginia to September 8, 2020. Due to this, for the month of September – all eligible students will receive benefits for at least 4 days. This covers September 1-4, when schools were not able to open in any format.

· Starting on September 8, benefits are calculated based upon each student’s scheduled enrollment status.

· Please remember, benefit levels will vary by student. Benefit levels are determined by the number of days an eligible student is not receiving in-person instruction. No student is eligible for P-EBT on in-person instruction days.

Benefits will start to be released mid-March and will be applied retroactively to the beginning of the school year. The benefits will be issued to a special P-EBT card, not to the Mountain State EBT card, thus, families will receive a new electronic benefits card in the mail.

For instructions on how to activate your card click here.

P-EBT funding has resulted in more than $72.6 million in food assistance support for West Virginia children, and an estimated $200 million is expected as a part of the next round of benefits.

For all question about the P-EBT hotline call 304.756.KID1 (5431)

The hotline is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

