Winter Weather- 2/15/2021

2/15 Alerts
2/15 Alerts(wdtv)
By Anna Hamelin and WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning, the entire state of West Virginia sits under some type of Winter Weather Alert. If you’re headed out on the roads or even sidewalks, be extra careful, because every surface is covered by a thin layer of ice.

Currently, the counties under an Ice Storm Warning are shown in a maroon color, where up to 3/10″ of ice and up to 1-2″ of snow are expected by Tuesday morning. These counties include Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Wirt, Ritchie, Kanawha, Roane, Calhoun, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Lincoln, Putnam, and Doddridge.

The areas in the lavender color are under a Winter Weather Advisory, as ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory are Dickenson, Buchanan, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Raleigh, Northwest Fayette, Southeast Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Southeast Nicholas, Northwest Webster, Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, and Southeast Randolph.

The Winter Weather Advisory ends at 10 AM today (2/15), but the Ice Storm Warning ends at 10 AM tomorrow (2/16). We will keep you updated with any changes. Be careful on the roads and sidewalks, as most surfaces are completely covered in a thin sheet of ice!

