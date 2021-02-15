Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Feb. 15

John Halterman: How would you like three easy steps to figure out if you’re on track to meet your retirement income goals? Number one, you gotta calculate how many expenses you’re going to have in retirement. You need to know exactly what you need on a month-to-month basis. And then, write that down. Number two, start looking at your income sources because it’s critical that you know where you’re going to get your income from. Write down things like how much you’re going to get from social security. Will you get a pension? Calculate what percentage you’ll be able to pull from your investments and how much that will produce. Because your income sources is going to be what you live off of. And then the third thing, you gotta factor in the unexpected. And so sometimes you’re going to have something happen to your roof. You may need a new roof. Or your car breaks down. You need a new car. So you gotta factor in where you’re going to get the money to pay for that. Now, if this seems hard, don’t worry. We will help you figure all of this out. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

