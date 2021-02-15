Advertisement

WVU Alum Haley Named to Canadian Senior Men’s National Team

Averaged eight points and four rebounds per game in two years with the Mountaineers
Jermaine Haley
Jermaine Haley(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO, Ont. (WDTV) - WVU alum Jermaine Haley has been named one of 16 players to earn a spot on the Canadian Senior Men’s National Team.

The Vancouver native averaged eight points and four rebounds per game in two years with the Mountaineers. He suited up for the gold and blue from 2018-2020.

Team Canada will play four games this week in the qualifying round of the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. They will play four games this week in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Two will be against the U.S. Virgin Islands and and the other pair will be versus Cuba.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several students filmed Beard's crash into the cruiser.
WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car
Victoria "Vicki" Stone and sister Jama from right to left.
West Virginia sister gives gift of a lifetime
Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting...
How area senators voted on impeachment

Latest News

Jarrod West
Notre Dame Alum West Scores Career-High 29 Saturday for Marshall
Hobbs
Lewis County’s Hobbs Humbled to Continue Football Career at Glenville State
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Oklahoma Snaps No. 19 WVU’s 11-Game Winning Streak, 72-71
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Missed Opportunities Plague No. 14 WVU in 2OT Loss to No. 12 Oklahoma, 91-90