WVU Alum Haley Named to Canadian Senior Men’s National Team

TORONTO, Ont. (WDTV) - WVU alum Jermaine Haley has been named one of 16 players to earn a spot on the Canadian Senior Men’s National Team.

The Vancouver native averaged eight points and four rebounds per game in two years with the Mountaineers. He suited up for the gold and blue from 2018-2020.

Team Canada will play four games this week in the qualifying round of the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. They will play four games this week in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Two will be against the U.S. Virgin Islands and and the other pair will be versus Cuba.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.