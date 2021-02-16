Advertisement

100 animals die in Indiana pet store fire

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A fire at an Indiana pet store resulted in approximately 100 animals dying from smoke inhalation.

Several fire departments responded to Uncle Bill’s Pet Center in Indianapolis after an alarm went off Monday night.

When crews arrived, they saw thick black smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

The Indianapolis Star reports approximately 40 dogs, 25 parakeets and other animals were among those that perished in the smoke.

The newspaper also said crews rescued animals from the burning building, and those that survived received a medical evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home

Latest News

Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
Synchronized snow plowing in Kentucky
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Senate panels call former Capitol Police chief to testify
New Gulf Power Solar Energy Centers
West Virginia solar energy project clears regulatory hurdle
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Amy Cooper, the woman arrested last spring for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in...
Case dropped after woman in racist NYC run-in gets therapy