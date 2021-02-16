Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | February 16th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Early morning rain showers turn to snow during the morning commute, and we continue to see scattered flurries throughout the remainder of the day. These flurries push out by the evening, and we have a drier overnight hour. However, temperatures fall into the low teens on Wednesday morning, and only warm up to the upper twenties during the day. Wednesday will be dry until around dinner time, when isolated and light flurries move in. These gentle and scattered flurries continue through the night, but become more organized by Thursday morning, bringing us plenty of snow through the day on Thursday. Some rain or freezing rain is possible in the late afternoon and early evening, but once the sun sets, the precipitation changes back to snow. The snowfall continues through the night and into Friday morning, and sticks around for the entire day on Friday as well. In fact, the stubborn snow doesn’t seem to want to leave until Saturday afternoon and evening, when the flurries finally begin to clear. Saturday’s temperatures will be similar to those of Wednesday, with morning lows in the teens and daytime highs in the twenties. Sunday looks clear for now, but more rain moves in headed into Monday. We are seeing plenty of snow, as well as plenty of cold temperatures, so make sure to stay safe and bundle up!

Today: Rain turns to scattered snow showers. High: 31.

Tonight: Bitter temperatures but beginning to dry out. Low: 14.

Wednesday: Cloudy but dry and cold. High: 30.

Thursday: Rain and snow mix through the day. High: 41.

