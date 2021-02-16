Bonner Tabbed MEC Player of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner has been named the MEC Player of the Week.

The sophomore guard averaged 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals per game and led the Fighting Falcons to three victories. He also shot 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from the perimeter.

Against Concord Monday, Bonner notched a double-double with 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Then, he had 19 points, four rebounds and six assists Wednesday at Frostburg State. Bonner finished the week with a season-high 29 points, six rebounds and three steals vs. Wheeling Saturday.

This season, Bonner leads FSU averaging 19 points per game.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.