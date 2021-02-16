BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Cole Shannon “Shag Dog” McCourt, 64 of Webster Springs passed away Sunday at United Hospital Center. Shannon was born December 7, 1956 in Webster Springs and was the son of the late Freeman and Betty Lou Fornash McCourt. Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by his brother Buck McCourt, sister Nada Cochran; nephew, Zach Cochran; and nieces Lora McCourt Simms and SaraBeth Clutter. Shannon liked to hunt, fish and spending time at his camp down Elk River. He was a carpenter by trade for many years. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and brother. Shannon loved his family very much but held a special place in his heart for his grandson Timothy and considered being his grandfather his greatest pleasure. Surviving are his wife, Johnni Clutter McCourt; son, Shane McCourt, daughter, Sheena McCourt; grandson, Timothy Shane McCourt; siblings, Bill (Sally) McCourt, Guy “Bobo” (Lorna) McCourt, Chris (Brenda) McCourt, Sue Ellen (companion Ron White) Badmaev, Nellie (Melvin) Knight and Markita (Paul) Ridgeway; brother in law Tom Cochran and many nieces and nephews. Service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Rounds officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, is honored to be serving the McCourt family.

