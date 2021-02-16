Advertisement

Comet fragment may have killed off dinosaurs, study says

FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room...
FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new theory says a comet could be to blame for killing off the dinosaurs.

For the past few decades, most experts have said an asteroid was the culprit, but researchers at the Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have another theory.

According to their findings, it’s possible an icy comet flew too close to the sun, sending a fragment crashing down to Earth and bringing an end to the dinosaurs.

The idea, however, is already drawing some skepticism, with one Colorado-based scientist saying the research has “several intrinsic problems.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

