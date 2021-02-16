BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Frances Louise (Hebb) Kines passed away at home surrounded by family on 15 February, 2021 and entered into the Presence of the Lord. Frances was born 3 October 1933 to Nicholas Floyd Hebb and Mamie Ellen (Armentrout) Hebb in Grafton, West Virginia, the youngest of five children. On August 4, 1950 she married PFC Leslie D. Kines Jr. prior to his shipping out to Korea. Upon his return from the war, Frances and Junie commenced to raising a family beginning with Stephen Kines and wife Deborah Canterbury Kines of Grafton, Paul Kines and wife Debra of White Hall, and Kay Williams and husband Dave of Webster. Grandchildren are Brian Kines and wife Amy of Owensburg, Indiana, Christopher Kines and partner Lilly of Buckhannon, Zach Kines of Morgantown, Justin Williams of Fairmont, Ryan Williams and wife Vanessa of Grafton. Step-grandchildren are David Canterbury of Newburg and D. J. Williams of Fairmont. Frances is survived by her children and grandchildren, a sister-in-law Clara Jean DeMoss of Grafton, nieces Nancy Cline and husband Joe of Fellowsville, Pam Suba and husband Jimbo of Rivesville, and Beverly Stewart and husband Bill of Fairmont, Nancy of Utah, Sharon Hebb Menges of Pensacola FL, Rose Mary Hebb McNabb and husband Steve of Milton, Florida, nephews Andrew Swisher of Knottsville, Barry Hebb of Baltimore, Rusty Hebb of Baltimore, Nancy Lee Hebb Vogel and husband Dave of Las Vegas, NV, Dale Hebb of Berryville, VA, Deborah Hebb McKenzie and husband Joseph of Dunedin, FL, Rick Hebb and Michael Hebb, and a special niece Dawn Hebb Merritt of Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Junie, her brothers Dick, Jack, Pete and her sister Marjorie. We want to thank Amedisys Hospice Services from Anmoore, WV, the staffs at Grafton City Hospital, Mon General, United Hospital Center, Chesapeake Area Medical Center, and Pinewood Medical Center for their kindness and care throughout Mom’s illness. Also a special thanks to neighbors Jason, Jodi and Lauren Hickman and Frank Jenkins and Pam Zinn for their kindness and help given during this time. Frances was the last of her generation. She was “Mom” “Granna” and “Aunt Frances” to more people than we can count. She worked at the former Garden Fresh super market for many years and enjoyed camping and boating at Wildcat Hollow at Tygart Lake with her family. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and attended First Christian Church in Grafton, enjoying Pastor Jeff’s online sermons during the pandemic. More than anything, she cherished time spent with family. She was a wise mother, unselfish, generous, loving, stubborn, gentle yet tough as nails when she needed to be. Mom, we love you. Our loss is Heavens’ gain. A viewing will be held for family and friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton, WV on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. We ask visitors to follow guidance given regarding covid avoidance by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance when seated. A private family committal will be held at a later date at the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

