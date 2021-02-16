From Showers to Twisters- 2/16/2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here in West Virginia, our Winter Weather Alerts scheduled for the day were actually downgraded, or removed altogether. However, across the country, we continue to see blizzard conditions, ice storms, and even tornadoes.

As of this morning, much of Texas and other Southern states remain under some type of Winter Weather Alert, along with many of the northeastern states. Overnight, a powerful tornado touched down in Brunswick County, North Carolina, leaving many trapped or missing in the early morning hours, and causing extensive destruction. As this winter storm winds down, many in the state of Texas, as well as Bible Belt states like Tennessee and Kentucky, are still without power due to the heavy icing and snowfall.

Though this storm is in its final stages, another is headed to North Central West Virginia for the end of the week, bringing rain and snow to the area early Thursday morning, continuing through the day on Friday as well. Stay warm and safe, and enjoy some winter sports while the weather is here!

