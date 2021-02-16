Advertisement

Girl hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old girl left in a coma following a crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl is now awake.

The news was delivered Monday in a post on the GoFundMe page for Ariel Young.

The girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash.

Reid is head coach Andy Reid’s son. Britt Reid was initially placed on administrative leave following the multi-vehicle crash. He’s no longer employed by the team.

Police said the crash happened near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium when Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road.

Police say Reid admitted to having “two or three drinks” before the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched
Several students filmed Beard's crash into the cruiser.
WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car

Latest News

Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine supply shortages complicate push to inoculate
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County