Glenville State pauses athletics through Feb. 22
Will revaluate situation on Monday
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State College has paused all athletic activities through Monday due to COVID-19 safety precauations.
This includes men’s and women’s basketball, swimming, wrestling and acro and tumbling.
The doubleheader between the Pioneers and West Virginia Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball is off for tomorrow, Feb. 17.
The athletic department will reevaluate the situation on Monday and work to reschedule games.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.