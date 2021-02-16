Advertisement

Hasbro scraps Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ action figures

Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.
Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gina Carano being fired from “The Mandalorian” is also bringing an end to her Cara Dune action figures.

The Disney+ Star Wars toys were popular, selling out shortly after they were released last year.

Now, toy maker Hasbro has scrapped plans to make any more of the action figures.

Carano’s character on “The Mandalorian” was an instant fan favorite, but the mixed martial artist-turned-actress was fired last Wednesday over social media posts which many considered offensive.

Carano has refused to apologize and plans to develop a movie project with the help of conservative website The Daily Wire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched
Several students filmed Beard's crash into the cruiser.
WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car

Latest News

Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine supply shortages complicate push to inoculate
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County