Health officials report 228 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 228 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 128,117.

252,098 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 144,250 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,216.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Webster County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 77-year old male from Kanawha County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians.”

DHHR officials said 10,969 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 321 patients are currently hospitalized, 82 patients are in ICU, and 39 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,161), Berkeley (9,456), Boone (1,526), Braxton (764), Brooke (1,972), Cabell (7,545), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,568), Gilmer (679), Grant (1,038), Greenbrier (2,364), Hampshire (1,478), Hancock (2,556), Hardy (1,248), Harrison (4,759), Jackson (1,656), Jefferson (3,527), Kanawha (11,711), Lewis (987), Lincoln (1,191), Logan (2,607), Marion (3,581), Marshall (2,961), Mason (1,742), McDowell (1,326), Mercer (4,109), Mineral (2,563), Mingo (2,073), Monongalia (7,625), Monroe (927), Morgan (903), Nicholas (1,143), Ohio (3,545), Pendleton (613), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (576), Preston (2,485), Putnam (4,076), Raleigh (4,524), Randolph (2,342), Ritchie (599), Roane (485), Summers (691), Taylor (1,068), Tucker (492), Tyler (605), Upshur (1,623), Wayne (2,567), Webster (284), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (340), Wood (6,874), Wyoming (1,698).

