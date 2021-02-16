Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc. donates $25,000 to Project Hope of Huntington

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc. donated $25,000 to Project Hope of Huntington.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in substance abuse throughout our region and across the country, according to a press release from The Health Plan (THP).

“We are proud of the dedicated individuals providing a safe place for those in need of experienced, specialized support on their journey toward recovery,” said Jeff Knight, President and COO of THP. “We salute Project Hope for Women & Children in Huntington and support their important efforts – as well as the hard work it takes for mothers recovering from substance use disorder and moving toward a brighter future.”

Since opening in December 2018, Project Hope for Women & Children has served more than 50 families. As a comprehensive treatment facility for women and their children, Project Hope provides onsite peer and residential support, life skills training and mental health services. Located in downtown Huntington, WV, Project Hope can house up to 18 families at a time in individual single-family units. The complex also features group meeting space, on-site laundry, and a courtyard/playground made possible through a generous gift from The Health Plan in 2019. In September 2020, Marshall Health opened Hope House to provide a transitional living space for women and children as they complete their recovery program at Project Hope and work toward permanent jobs and housing.

“The impact of Project Hope for Women & Children extends beyond the four to six months they spend in our intensive residential program,” said Beth L. Hammers, Chief Executive Officer of Marshall Health. “The continued generosity of The Health Plan will support programming that leads to long-term recovery, including healthy parenting skills, safe family relationships and career development.”

