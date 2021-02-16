Advertisement

History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
W.Va (WDTV) - Calling all pickers in West Virginia who want to be a chance on national television!

The “American Pickers” from the History Channel show are coming to the Mountain State, the crew announced on their Facebook page.

“American Pickers” is letting fans known that no stores will be considered, only private companies.

Email production or call 1-855-OLD-RUST for more information.

