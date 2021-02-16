BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Judith Ann Simmons, 67, of Pleasant Valley (Fairmont) WV, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, February 14, 2021, just six weeks after her husband of twenty years, Donald Ray Simmons, passed on December 28, 2020, and her sister Nancy Lane Hibbs who passed on January 17, 2021. Judy was born on March 22, 1953. Judy is survived by her daughters, Traci (Joey) Childers of Lost Creek, Lara (Thomas) Kearns of Stonewood, sisters Mary L. Dillow (Tom Tonkovich), Sandra Kay Vilar, Donna Hawkins, brother-in-law, Donald Wayne Hibbs, all of Fairmont. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tyler (Emily) Childers and Taylor (Chris) Collett and great-grand-children Paxton Childers, Kade Collett, and Blaine Collett as well as her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews Christopher Hibbs, Andrew B. Carter, Erin Vilar (fiancée Justin Schoonover), Aiden Morris, Ryan Vilar, Jessica Hawkins, Jackson Montiel, Ashleigh Vorrhees (fiancée Michael DeNalte), Andrew Vorrhees, Blaine Vorrhees, Elijah Hawkins, and David Ezra Hawkins. Judy was also preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Dale Dillow and Florence Holly (Rowan) Dillow and nephew Jacob Hawkins. Judy was a 1971 graduate of East Fairmont High School and was retired for several years. She volunteered in the past for the Marion County Soup Opera and several other community initiatives. She was a master of upcycling just about anything—a hobby she shared with her late husband, and she was very adept at “paying it forward” and sharing her finds with others in need. Her beneficent qualities and her generosity were legendary within her network of like-minded friends and family. She will long be remembered for her ability to create bounty with meager resources—always with the intent to share whatever good fortune befell her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Marion County Soup Opera, West Virginia Caring Hospice, and the Marion County Humane Society. At the deceased request, there will be no viewing or service. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to handle her arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.

